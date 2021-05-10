U.S. Pentagon mulls ending JEDI cloud project amid Amazon court battle - WSJ

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/3uzqqeZ)

