U.S. Pentagon mulls ending JEDI cloud project amid Amazon court battle - WSJ

Contributor
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/3uzqqeZ)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

