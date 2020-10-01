U.S.' Pelosi does not expect coronavirus agreement Thursday with Trump administration
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not expect an agreement on Thursday with the Trump administration on a fresh coronavirus relief package.
Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, "No." She added: Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It's the language."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((susan.cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- A shark and mermaid love affair: surreal Burberry show kicks off London Fashion Week
- Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Prelude Therapeutics, Carnival Corp, CalAmp Corp, VIA Optronics AG
- Tianqi Lithium warns of $1.9 bln default as loan repayment date nears