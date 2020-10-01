Commodities

U.S.' Pelosi does not expect coronavirus agreement Thursday with Trump administration

Susan Cornwell Reuters
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not expect an agreement on Thursday with the Trump administration on a fresh coronavirus relief package.

Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, "No." She added: Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It's the language."

