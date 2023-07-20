U.S. Pedestrian Fatalities at Highest Level Since 1981: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Road safety is about more than drivers and passengers in vehicles. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...

An increasing number of pedestrians are getting killed on U.S. roads. Drivers struck and killed more than 7,500 people walking last year, the most since 1981, says a new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Last year, pedestrian deaths rose in 22 states, remained unchanged in one (Rhode Island), and decreased in 26 states and D.C. (Oklahoma didn’t provide data for the report). Most deaths are at night. Non-freeway arterial roads, which usually see large volumes of high-speed traffic, are the most risky. Between 2010 and 2021, pedestrian deaths soared by 77%, compared with a 25% increase in all other traffic fatalities in that time.

The growing popularity of larger vehicles is a major factor in the trend, says the report. Big vehicles reduce the chances of someone surviving being hit. Over the past decade, the number of pedestrian deaths in crashes involving SUVs increased by 120%, compared with a 26% increase in crashes with smaller passenger cars. An aging fleet of autos could be another culprit, as newer models are typically safer.

Like pedestrians, bicyclists are seeing more risk. Fatal crashes are rising. In 2021, 966 bicyclists were killed in the U.S., a big uptick from the early 2010s, when fatalities typically ranged from 600 to 700, according to federal statistics.

Unfortunately, look for fatalities to continue to increase with the dominance of larger trucks and SUVs on the roads, which are more dangerous during a bike crash.

