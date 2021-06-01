US Markets

U.S. payments startup Marqeta eyes over $12 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Payments startup Marqeta Inc is aiming for a valuation of more than $12 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), capitalizing on a boom in online shopping and food-delivery transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 1 (Reuters) - Payments startup Marqeta Inc MQ.O is aiming for a valuation of more than $12 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), capitalizing on a boom in online shopping and food-delivery transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans to sell about 45.4 million shares priced at between $20.00 and $24.00 apiece, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. It would raise over $1 billion at the top end of the range.

Marqeta, which helps companies issue credit and debit cards to their staff, previously disclosed that its revenue jumped more than two-fold to $290.3 million in 2020 as homebound customers shopped more online.

The company, whose customers include Uber Technologies UBER.N and food delivery company DoorDash Inc DASH.N, doubled its valuation to $4.3 billion in May last year when it raised $150 million in funding.

The Oakland, California-based startup's platform offers a feature called "Just-In-Time Funding" that circumvents the need to maintain sufficient balances for each cardholder transaction. Funds are automatically transferred into the account at the time of the transaction.

Marqeta had confidentially submitted paperwork for its listing in February, Reuters had reported earlier.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering. Marqeta will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MQ."

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER DASH

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular