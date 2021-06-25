US Markets
LLY

U.S. pauses distribution of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapies

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. health officials on Friday paused the distribution of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapies - bamlanivimab and etesevimab together and etesevimab alone - as they fail to show effectiveness against the Brazil and South Africa variants of the coronavirus.

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Friday paused the distribution of Eli Lilly's LLY.N COVID-19 antibody therapies - bamlanivimab and etesevimab together and etesevimab alone - as they fail to show effectiveness against the Brazil and South Africa variants of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular