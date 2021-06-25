U.S. pauses distribution of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapies

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Friday paused the distribution of Eli Lilly's LLY.N COVID-19 antibody therapies - bamlanivimab and etesevimab together and etesevimab alone - as they fail to show effectiveness against the Brazil and South Africa variants of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.