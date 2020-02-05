US Markets

U.S. patent office rules in favor of Biogen over Mylan for MS drug

Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Feb 5 (Reuters) - An administrative court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Biogen Inc BIIB.O in a battle with generic drugmaker Mylan NV MYL.O over a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Biogen shares rose nearly 24% to $350 after the ruling.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, an administrative court run by the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office, said Mylan had not demonstrated that some claims were patentable.

Most Popular