U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to increase train frequencies as demand returns

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said Monday it is boosting train service ahead of an expected busy summer travel season and as rail demand returns.

Amtrak said it planned to operate about 80% of pre-pandemic level Northeast Regional train departures that serve the Boston to Washington corridor. It will also boost the number of its higher-speed Acela trains that cater to business travelers along the same route and is adding trains to other routes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

