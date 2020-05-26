US Markets

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak says it needs new $1.5 billion bailout

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak told Congress in a letter made public Tuesday it needs another $1.475 billion bailout or it will be forced to make sweeping service cuts and likely suspend some routes.

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak told Congress in a letter made public Tuesday it needs another $1.475 billion bailout or it will be forced to make sweeping service cuts and likely suspend some routes.

Amtrak, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, in April received $1 billion in emergency funding for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak. Amtrak said it will reduce its operating costs by approximately $500 million including restructuring its workforce and controlling discretionary expenses.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular