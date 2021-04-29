US Markets

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak asks Congress for nearly $4 bln

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak on Thursday asked Congress for $3.88 billion in the budget year starting Oct. 1 as it still grapples with the impact of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden, who plans to attend a 50th anniversary event Friday for Amtrak in Philadelphia, has called for $80 billion in new spending on high-speed rail projects.

Amtrak asked for $3.88 billion for "base needs" and to address the impact of COVID-19. The railroad also told Congress Thursday it has identified $1.55 billion in additional U.S. funding needed to address Northeast Corridor infrastructure projects and begin advancing new corridor routes across the country.

