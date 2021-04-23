US Markets
U.S. panel recommends lifting pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 23 (Reuters) - Use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States as specified under its emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Friday.

