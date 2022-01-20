U.S. panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks interview with Ivanka Trump

Recasts with panel statement

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is seeking an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump, it said on Thursday.

In a letter to Trump, lawmakers said they were seeking her voluntary cooperation as part of their ongoing probe and would limit their questions to issues related to events surrounding that day, including activities leading up to or influencing it and her role in the White House at that time.

The panel noted that she "was present in the Oval Office" during key conversations leading up to Jan. 6, and observed a conversation between the president and Vice President Mike Pence on the 6th.

The former president has blasted the committee's probe as a partisan effort, and has sought to block other aides' testimony and White House documents from reaching the panel.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump could not be immediately reached to comment on the committee's request.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Kanishka Singh; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis)

