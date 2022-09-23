Commodities
U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel use

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and having enough SAF by 2050 "to meet 100% of aviation fuel demand, currently projected to be around 35 billion gallons a year." U.S. airlines have pledged to work with the government to make 3 billion gallons of SAF available to aircraft operators by 2030.

The administration wants SAF to achieve a minimum of a 50% reduction in GHG emissions compared to conventional fuel and seeks to expand supply, use, reduce its cost and enhance its sustainability.

