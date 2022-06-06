U.S. organizes flight from Germany to Texas with Nestle baby formula

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States has organized a flight to deliver 110,000 pounds of Nestlé infant formula from Germany to Texas on June 9, the White House said on Monday.

The formula, an equivalent of roughly 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles, will be made available nationwide and further announcements of deliveries of Nestle formula would be made in the coming days, it said.

"We aren’t letting up until we solve this problem, and we are working to ensure more safe formula is available on store shelves nationwide," President Joe Biden said in a statement given to Reuters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)

