News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. optimistic it will reach critical minerals deal with EU

October 02, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States is optimistic it will conclude an agreement with the European Union to allow critical minerals mined or processed in Europe to qualify for U.S. clean vehicle tax breaks, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

The transatlantic partners are negotiating whether and how EU critical minerals, such as lithium and nickel, can qualify for green subsidies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which promotes products manufactured in North America.

Jose Fernandez, under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the State Department, told a briefing in Brussels that both sides were in intense negotiations.

"I'm hopeful, optimistic. Negotiations are good. We realise that we need to work together and I am confident that we will have an agreement," he said.

He added there was no plan to tie an agreement on critical minerals to the result of separate transatlantic negotiations to resolve a bilateral dispute over U.S. import tariffs on EU steel.

The United States signed a minerals deal with Japan in March. Now, both the EU and Britain are looking for the same.

Fernandez also said he was meeting EU officials to discuss an agenda for the next joint Trade and Technology Council, which the United States will host before the end of the year.

He said both sides aimed to work on establishing safeguards for artificial intelligence, which they agree should support democratic values, human rights and individual freedoms.

"I think there's a desire to get beyond those kinds of general statements and to have more concrete," he said, adding there was no specific timetable to reach an agreement, but a sense this need to occur sooner rather than later.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Mark Potter)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.