US Markets

U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports.

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Accord 7267.T vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports.

The agency said the engineering analysis covers 2013 through 2015 models and said "under normal driving conditions, with no warning or input from the driver, the vehicle may veer or jerk out of its intended path of travel." Honda did not immediately comment. NHTSA said it has 107 complaints and two injury incidents related to the issue.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Louise Heavens)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular