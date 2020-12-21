U.S. opens probe into whether VW vehicles infringe Jaguar Land Rover patents

US Markets

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Monday it is opening in investigation into whether Volkswagen AG infringed on patents held by Jaguar Land Rover.

In November, Jaguar Land Rover filed a complaint with the ITC seeking to prevent the import of some VW Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi models with "certain vehicle control systems" that allegedly infringe on its patents. A Volkswagen spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The models include the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi’s Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 Allroad, and e-tron vehicles and VW Tiguan. The ITC said it has made no decision on the merits.

