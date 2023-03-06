U.S. opens probe into Amazon's Zoox robotaxi self-certification

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they are opening a probe into Amazon AMZN.O unit Zoox self-certification in 2022 of a robotaxi without traditional driving controls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in September directed Zoox to answer questions about its basis for certifying the vehicle and that review is ongoing. NHTSA said Monday it is opening an audit query to determine whether the Zoox "certification basis depended upon unilaterally developed test procedures or determinations that certain standards were inapplicable due to the unique configuration of the vehicle."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

