U.S. opens antitrust probe into Ticketmaster -New York Times

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster's owner, Live Nation Entertainment LYV.N, the New York Times reported on Friday after the company's sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets this week overwhelmed its website.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

