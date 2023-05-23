News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. one-month Treasury yields hit record high

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 23, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 23 (Reuters) - Yields on one-month U.S. T-bills jumped to a record high in London trade on Tuesday as concerns about the United States hitting its debt ceiling continued to weigh on financial markets.

One-month T-bill yields US1MT=RR rose as far as 5.888% in thin trade and were last up 25 basis points at 5.865%, according to Refintiv data.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have vowed to keep talking to find an agreement on how to raise the U.S. government's debt ceiling.

There are less than two weeks before June 1, when the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could only be able to pay some of its debts.

"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement," Biden said in a statement after Monday's meeting, which he called "productive".

"Markets will remain volatile during the negotiations, but we think the U.S. government will avoid default with a suspension as happened in 2018, before reaching a broader deal on the issue," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed-income strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

A bipartisan budget act in 2018 suspended the debt limit through March 1, 2019. It provided an automatic "catch-up" to account for borrowing up to that point, effectively raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

Yields on 10-Year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR were flat at 3.72%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John, Kirsten Donovan)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.