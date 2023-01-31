US Markets

U.S., Oman discuss how to address illicit finance -U.S. statement

January 31, 2023 — 08:46 am EST

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Officials from the United States and Oman met in Muscat this week to discuss efforts to curb money laundering and terrorist financing and increase investment opportunities, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official, participated in the meeting while on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East to warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs, as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

