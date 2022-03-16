U.S. okays more LNG exports from Cheniere's Texas, Louisiana terminals

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas terminals.

The approvals allow Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi flexibility to export the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet per day of LNG to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement, including all of Europe.

In addition, every operating U.S. LNG export project has approval to export its full capacity to any country where not prohibited by U.S. law or policy, the department said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.