U.S. oil stocks fall, gasoline inventories rise - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

October 04, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 2.2 million barrels in the last week to 414.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 132,000 barrels in the week ended Sept 29, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 463,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 2.2 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 6.5 million barrels in the week to 227 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 200,000 barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 118.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 300,000 barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.96 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

