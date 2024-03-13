U.S. Oil Production Hits Record High, Set to Remain Dominant

For the sixth consecutive year, the United States has maintained its position as the world's top oil producer, according to the Energy Information Administration (‘EIA’). In 2023, U.S. crude output reached a historic high, averaging 12.9 million barrels per day (‘bpd’), surpassing the previous record set in 2019. December alone saw a remarkable milestone, with production peaking at over 13.3 million bpd.



This upward trajectory continues through this year, with an estimated record-breaking output of 13.21 million bpd. The primary driver behind this growth is the enhanced efficiency of well operations, reinforcing the nation's standing as a dominant force in the global oil market.



APA Corporation APA, Diamondback Energy FANG and Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY are some of the crude-finding firms that could stand to benefit from this production boom.

Global Impact on Fundamentals and Prices

This continued dominance underscores the significant role the United States plays in shaping global oil markets. While geopolitical tensions in key producing regions like the Middle East and Russia persist, along with concerns over softening demand in China, the U.S. surge in production has contributed to stabilizing oil prices.



With the United States maintaining its lead, coupled with ongoing production cuts from major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia, the market has experienced a delicate balance between supply and demand. This equilibrium has helped support oil prices amid uncertainties surrounding global economic growth.

Challenges Impeding America’s Oil Independence

Despite achieving record oil production levels, becoming a net exporter remains a multifaceted challenge for the United States. Limitations in energy infrastructure, particularly the absence of crucial crude oil pipelines connecting major oilfields to East Coast refineries, present substantial obstacles. Additionally, the emphasis on shale oil production, particularly in regions like the Permian Basin, raises concerns about environmental sustainability and long-term resource management. Moreover, the evolving landscape of energy transition and renewable alternatives adds complexity to the future of oil markets.

Looking Ahead

Despite challenges, the EIA forecasts continued growth in U.S. oil production. This projection indicates a steady trajectory, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous years. While the United States secures its role as a leading oil producer, the intricate balance between production, global demand and geopolitical factors will undoubtedly mold the future trajectory of oil markets. Currently, the commodity hovers near the $78 per barrel level.

What Should Investors Do?

With U.S. crude production setting new records, investors interested in the Oil/Energy space might hold on to some fundamentally strong upstream-focused stocks like APA Corporation, Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas. Each of these carries a Zacks #3 Rank (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



APA Corporation: It is one of the world's leading independent energy firms engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Geographically, the company’s operations are in the United States, Egypt and the North Sea of the United Kingdom. APA also holds acreage in offshore Suriname (South America) and other international locations.



Diamondback Energy: Midland, TX-headquartered Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin, where it has around 491,000 net acres. Its activities are concentrated in the Wolfcamp, Spraberry and Bone Spring formations.



Magnolia Oil & Gas: It is an independent exploration and production operator, with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling.

