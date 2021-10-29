U.S. oil output sinks in August, as offshore production drops - EIA

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production fell by 185,000 barrels per day in August to 11.14 million bpd, down from a revised 11.33 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report.

The move came as offshore crude production fell by 312,000 barrels bpd in the month, the report said. Offshore output was hit at the end of August as Hurricane Ida approached and eventually made landfall; at one point, most U.S. Gulf offshore was offline.

The three biggest producing states, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota, all showed a modest increase in output.

Gasoline demand was 9.1 million bpd in the month, while demand for diesel and other distillate fuels was 3.9 million bpd, according to the report.

Meanwhile, monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August to a 17-month high of 106.0 bcfd, the EIA said in its monthly 914 production report.

That was the first time gas output rose for three months in a row since January.

Gross gas output peaked at 107.4 bcfd in November 2019. In top gas producing states, output rose 0.2% in Texas to 29.4 bcfd in August and 3.9% in Pennsylvania to a record 21.8 bcfd.

Production peaked at 30.3 bcfd in Texas in January 2020.

