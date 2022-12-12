U.S. oil output set to rise in Jan to record - EIA

HOUSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil output from top shale regions in the United States is due to rise by about 94,500 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 9.32 million bpd in January, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

U.S. crude oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is set to rise by about 37,000 bpd to 5.58 million bpd in January, its highest on record, the EIA projected.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

