U.S. oil output rose in July by more than half a million bpd, EIA says

U.S. oil output rose 538,000 barrels per day in July to 10.984 million bpd, up from 10.446 mln bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output rose 538,000 barrels per day in July to 10.984 million bpd, up from 10.446 mln bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

Oil production fell in March, April and May as U.S. crude producers were reeling from falling prices due to the coronavirus pandemic. While oil prices have continued to be under pressure due to low demand, they have recovered from the record lows seen in March.

July oil output was boosted by gains in North Dakota, Texas and the offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Output in Texas, the largest oil producing state, rose 103,000 bpd in July from June. North Dakota oil output rose 157,000 bpd in the same period, and output in the offshore Gulf of Mexico rose by 85,000 bpd.

Monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states, meanwhile, rose by 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July to 100.8 bcfd, its highest monthly average since April, according to the EIA 914 report.

