U.S. oil output rose 6% in Oct from previous month -EIA

Adds demand data and natural gas data

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose to 11.47 million barrels per day in October, up 6% from a month earlier, as output soared in the Gulf of Mexico as the region recovered from hurricanes, according to a monthly report issued on Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. oil production rose in the Gulf of Mexico and fell in top producing onshore states Texas and North Dakota, the report showed.

Demand for finished petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel fuel, rose 1.14 million bpd in October from a year earlier. Fuel consumption is compared to year-ago levels because demand is seasonal. On a month-by-month comparison level, demand eased slightly.

U.S. demand has been a closely watched metric of the oil market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. O/R

Meanwhile, natural gas output for the U.S. excluding Alaska was 106.7 billion cubic feet a day in October, up from 104.6 bcf/d in September.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((Jessica.Resnick-Ault@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1145;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.