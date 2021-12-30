U.S. oil output rose 6% in Oct from previous month -EIA

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose 6% to 11.47 million barrels per day in October from a month earlier, as output soared in the Gulf of Mexico recovering from hurricanes, according to a monthly report issued on Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. oil production rose in the Gulf of Mexico and fell in top producing onshore states Texas and North Dakota, the report showed.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chris Reese)

