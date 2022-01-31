U.S. oil output rose 2% in Nov from previous month -EIA

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production rose 2% in November to 11.753 million barrels per day, according to a monthly report on Monday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. oil production rose 244,000 bpd in November, the EIA said. Demand for finished petroleum products, which include gasoline and diesel, rose by nearly 3% to 16.914 million bpd.

Gasoline demand rose to 8.989 million bpd, up from 8.949 million bpd the previous month.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.