U.S. oil output from top shale regions to rise in March - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 12, 2024 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions will rise in March to its highest in four months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

Production from the top basins will touch 9.72 million barrels per day, its highest since December, EIA said.

