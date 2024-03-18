U.S. oil output from top shale regions to rise in April - EIA

News & Insights

March 18, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions will rise in April to its highest in four months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

Production from the top basins will touch 9.77 million barrels per day, its highest since December, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

