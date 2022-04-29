Oil

U.S. oil output fell 0.4% in Feb to lowest since Sept -EIA

Contributors
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

U.S. oil production fell in February by less than 1% to the lowest since September 2021, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

By Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil production fell in February by less than 1% to the lowest since September 2021, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Oil production fell to 11.31 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from 11.36 million bpd the month prior, the report showed.

Production in Texas fell to 4.83 million bpd, the lowest since July 2021, while output in New Mexico rose to almost 1.41 million bpd, the highest since November 2021.

Meanwhile, demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in February to the highest since December, the EIA said.

Demand rose to 20.4 million bpd, the EIA said. Demand for motor gasoline rose to 8.6 million bpd, the highest since December, the EIA said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino

