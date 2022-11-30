Oil

U.S. oil output climbs to highest since March 2020 -EIA

November 30, 2022 — 12:45 pm EST

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output climbed 2.4% to 12.27 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, government figures showed on Wednesday, the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among top oil producing states, monthly output in Texas rose 1.8% to 5.15 million bpd, the highest since March 2020.

In New Mexico, it increased 4.7% to a record 1.68 million bpd, and in North Dakota it gained 4.1% to 1.11 million bpd, the highest since March 2022.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 111.2 bcfd in September.

That topped the prior all-time high of 110.4 bcfd in August.

Among top gas-producing states, monthly output rose 0.1% to 31.2 bcfd in Texas and rose 0.3% to 20.5 bcfd in Pennsylvania.

Product supplied of crude and petroleum products fell 0.6% in September to 20.47 million bpd, the lowest since July, while that of finished motor gasoline fell 2.92% to 8.82 million bpd.

