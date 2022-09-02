U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for fourth week in five- Baker Hughes

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the fourth time in five weeks even as oil prices remain relatively high.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 5 to 760 in the week to Sept. 2, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.