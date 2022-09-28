U.S. oil execs fear recession, nagging supply shortages -Dallas Fed survey

By Liz Hampton

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. energy executives are fearful an economic recession will cut oil and gas demand, complicating the picture for an industry already beset by supply chain issues and rising costs, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The Fed's company outlook index fell a whopping 33 points during the quarter to 33.1, while its uncertainty index jumped nearly threefold to 35.7, according to the survey, which polled 163 companies across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana.

U.S. crude is projected to drop to $89 a barrel by year-end, survey respondents said, compared to an earlier forecast of $108 a barrel. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 traded around $80.90 a barrel on Wednesday.

Executives said challenges included higher interest rates, supply chain troubles and inflation, and what they view as animosity toward the energy sector by President Joe Biden's administration.

"Our outlook remains positive, but is becoming more uncertain given continued monetary and fiscal tightening coupled with persistent inflationary pressure," said one executive.

The activity index remained strong, but declined to 46 from a record 57.7 in the previous quarter, according to the survey. Executives said finding workers and supplies, as well as higher input costs, have hindered their ability to grow operations.

"The availability of services and supplies is the chief constraint on expanding my business," said one executive. Others pointed to labor shortages as a persistent problem.

One executive, who was not named, said the price of tubular goods - pipes for drilling and transportation - had increased between 500% and 600% from two or three years ago.

In a special questions section of the survey, some 54% of respondents said they do not expect carbon capture and storage projects to become profitable following an increase to related-tax credits in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 14-22 and included 105 exploration and production companies and 58 oilfield services providers.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.