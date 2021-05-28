U.S. oil and gas leasing review to be released in 'early summer' -official

Adds details from call, Interior budget request

May 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration expects to release results of its review of the federal oil and gas leasing program by early summer, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Friday.

Biden announced the review shortly after taking office in what was widely viewed as a first step to fulfilling his campaign promise of banning new federal drilling leases to fight climate change.

Lease auctions have been paused in the meantime, upsetting the oil and gas industry and the state governments that host it, who argue the move risks killing jobs and hurting the economy.

"The oil and gas review is in process right now," Haaland said on a call with reporters to discuss the department's budget request.

"Everyone's been working really hard on it. We expect to have it released in early summer."

Haaland did not say how long the pause on lease auctions could last.

Some 25% of U.S. oil and gas production comes from federal lands and waters. The Biden review is intended to weigh the economic benefits of federal drilling against its environmental and climate costs.

Haaland's remarks came as the department detailed large increases in spending proposed by the White House on measures to address climate change, including wildfire mitigation and preparedness, permitting renewable energy projects on public lands and cleaning up abandoned fossil fuel infrastructure.

The proposed budget for Interior must be approved by Congress before taking effect.

Also on the call, Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and mineral management, said Interior's oil and gas programs would "continue to be an essential part of the work of the agency."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.