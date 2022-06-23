U.S. oil activity jumps amid shortages, inflation: Dallas Fed survey

By Liz Hampton

June 23 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies are expanding activity are a "robust" pace despite supply disruptions and rising costs, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey of energy executives.

An index of oil activity in the U.S. Southwest was the highest in six years, according to the quarterly report, which surveys oil executives in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Drilling is rising with U.S. oil prices trading above $105 per barrel, near the highest in decades on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and strong demand for fuel. Shale producers in Texas and New Mexico will pump 5.3 million barrels per day next month, a new peak, government data shows.

Still, “almost all firms say that supply-chain issues are negatively affecting their operations, and most expect it will take more than a year to resolve these issues," a Dallas Fed official said.

A supply delivery index, which measures how long it takes to receive materials and equipment, hit a record during the second quarter, while costs increased for a sixth straight quarter. For oilfield service firms, the cost index rose to 88 from 77.1, also a record.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

