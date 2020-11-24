US Markets
MRNA

U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first distribution

Contributor
Rebecca Spalding Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in its first distribution after regulators clear the vaccine for emergency use, Operation Warp Speed officials told reporters on Tuesday.

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in its first distribution after regulators clear the vaccine for emergency use, Operation Warp Speed officials told reporters on Tuesday.

Officials gave states and other jurisdictions their estimated allocations of how many initial vaccines they should expect on Friday so they can begin planning for how to best distribute it to their high-risk populations.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding)

((Rebecca.Spalding@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular