U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first distribution

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in its first distribution after regulators clear the vaccine for emergency use, Operation Warp Speed officials told reporters on Tuesday.

Officials gave states and other jurisdictions their estimated allocations of how many initial vaccines they should expect on Friday so they can begin planning for how to best distribute it to their high-risk populations.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding)

((Rebecca.Spalding@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.