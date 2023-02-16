U.S. official says Russia's oil production cut signals unsold oil

By Arathy Somasekhar and Stephanie Kelly

HOUSTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day reflects its inability to sell all of its crude oil, Ben Harris, a U.S. Treasury Department Assistant Secretary, said on Thursday.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak last week said it would voluntarily cut productionbeginning next month following the start of Western price caps on Russian oil and oil products. The move temporarily pushed up global prices.

"They cut back on production because they just couldn't sell it (the oil), not because they wanted to weaponize oil and refined products," Harris said.

The cut follows embargoes and sanctions, including an unprecedented $60 price cap on its crude, by Western countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed for lowering the crude oil cap.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Stephanie Kelly in Houston)

