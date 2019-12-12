Politics

U.S. offers to cancel Dec 15 tariffs on Chinese goods -WSJ

Contributor
Dan Burns Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

U.S. trade negotiators have offered to cancel a new round of tariffs on imported Chinese goods set to take effect on Sunday as part of an effort to cement a phase-one deal to de-escalate the trade relationship between the two powers, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

Citing people briefed on matter, the Journal also said Trump administration negotiators have offered to cut existing tariffs by as much as half on roughly $360 billion of Chinese-made goods.

(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

