US Markets

U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

Contributors
Wednesday night Reuters
center had received Reuters
Published

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina.

By Wednesday night, center had received 129 reports of severe weather, including 21 tornadoes, some of which led to serious damage of homes and businesses in Alabama and Mississippi, according to the Washington Post newspaper.

Over 40 million Americans from Texas to Georgia were at risk of severe weather, including nearly 1.5 million residing in the top-tier high-risk zone, the newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular