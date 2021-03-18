U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

By Wednesday night, center had received 129 reports of severe weather, including 21 tornadoes, some of which led to serious damage of homes and businesses in Alabama and Mississippi, according to the Washington Post newspaper.

Over 40 million Americans from Texas to Georgia were at risk of severe weather, including nearly 1.5 million residing in the top-tier high-risk zone, the newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

