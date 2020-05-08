U.S. Not To Seek Recall Of 56 Mln Takata Air Bag Inflators

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday it will not force automakers to recall 56 million additional Takata air bag inflators. The agency said that industry research shows the devices are safe.

The NHTSA said it will keep monitoring the devices and take action if required.

Takata's faulty airbags have caused the largest vehicle recall in history. Around 41.6 million vehicles under 32 brands with Takata airbags have been recalled till date. The ruptured airbags were linked to around 29 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Takata had filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and sold most of its operations to Key Safety Systems. The airbag recall could extend till 2023.

The decision announced Thursday involves newer inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing chemical.

NHTSA said separately Volkswagen Group will recall 370,000 vehicles with Takata inflators with the drying agent. The agency has said long-term exposure to high heat and humidity degrade the inflators, making them more prone to deadly ruptures.

