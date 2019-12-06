U.S. nonfarm payrolls increase by the most in 10 months

U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as former striking workers returned to General Motors' payrolls and the healthcare industry stepped up hiring, confirming that the economy remained on a moderate expansion path despite a prolonged manufacturing slump.
