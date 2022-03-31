US Markets

U.S. no longer 'stable regulatory climate,' miner Antofagasta says

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
The United States is "no longer considered to have a stable regulatory climate," an executive from Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals subsidiary will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration blocked a proposed Minnesota copper mine from Twin Metals last fall. Julie Padilla, the Twin Metals' chief regulatory officer, in prepared remarks told the U.S. Senate's Committee on Energy and Natural Resources the move forced Twin Metals to lay off a third of its workforce.

Antofagasta to appeal U.S. plan to block Twin Metals copper mine

