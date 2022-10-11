U.S. NHC sees 80% chance of storm in Gulf of Mexico

Adds details from latest advisory

Oct 11 (Reuters) - A low-pressure system over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico now has an 80% chance of becoming a storm in 48 hours, and could strengthen into a tropical depression in a day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next day or so while the system moves slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue, Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

