News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. NHC says low pressure system over central Atlantic almost a storm

June 19, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Arpan Varghese and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - A low-pressure system in the central Atlantic located roughly midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is close to becoming a tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"If current trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later today," the Miami-based forecaster said, forecasting the system to move generally westward and develop further the middle part of the week.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.