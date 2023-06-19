U.S. NHC says low pressure system over central Atlantic almost a storm

June 19 (Reuters) - A low-pressure system in the central Atlantic located roughly midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is close to becoming a tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"If current trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later today," the Miami-based forecaster said, forecasting the system to move generally westward and develop further the middle part of the week.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

