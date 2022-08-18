US Markets

U.S. NHC says 30% chance of cyclone along northern Guatemala

Contributor
Rahul Paswan Reuters
Published

A low pressure system centered over northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Slow development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend," the forecaster, based in Miami, said.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

