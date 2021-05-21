US Markets

U.S. new proposal for global corporate tax level a step to a deal at G20 -EU

Jan Strupczewski Reuters
The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15%, rather Than 21% as suggested before, is a step towards reaching a deal at the G20 financial leaders level, European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

LISBON, May 21 (Reuters) - The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15%, rather Than 21% as suggested before, is a step towards reaching a deal at the G20 financial leaders level, European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

"It would be a step further on the way to reach an agreement," Gentiloni told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Lisbon.

"And I deem it quite possible to reach ... an agreement in principle at the G20 Level. Then this agreement in principle should be translated into details and a lot of work to be done at the OECD level. So my view is a positive one," he said.

