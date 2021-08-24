US Markets

U.S. new home sales increase in July

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July, but housing market momentum is slowing amid surging prices that are being driven by an acute shortage of properties on the market.

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July, but housing market momentum is slowing amid surging prices that are being driven by an acute shortage of properties on the market.

New home sales rose 1.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. June's sales pace was revised up to 701,000 units from the previously reported 676,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of U.S. home sales, increasing to rate of 700,000 units in July.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular