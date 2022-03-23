U.S. new home sales fall for second straight month

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are reducing affordability for some first-time buyers.

New home sales decreased 2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000 units last month, declining for a second straight month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

January's sales pace was revised down to 788,000 units from the previously reported 801,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for more than 10% of U.S. home sales, would rebound to a rate of 810,000 units.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.